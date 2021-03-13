BlackRock Inc. Purchases 611,338 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Provention Bio worth $66,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 169.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 98,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.