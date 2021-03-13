BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,614 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Penske Automotive Group worth $85,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

