BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.87% of EVO Payments worth $86,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.56 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,174 shares of company stock worth $2,412,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

