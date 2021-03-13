BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.94% of Keros Therapeutics worth $84,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

