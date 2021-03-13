BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.19% of Lemonade worth $82,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Lemonade by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock worth $183,224,985.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.