BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.18% of Upland Software worth $83,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Upland Software stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

