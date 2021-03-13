BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.79% of Universal Insurance worth $65,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 90.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

