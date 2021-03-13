BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,204,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Cerus worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cerus by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $6.52 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.