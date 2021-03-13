BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,204,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Cerus worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cerus by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,286 shares of company stock worth $2,988,055. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

