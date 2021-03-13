BlackRock Inc. Sells 135,165 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 135,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.92% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $68,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.