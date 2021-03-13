BlackRock Inc. Sells 168,563 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $84,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 330.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

