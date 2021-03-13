BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the February 11th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHE traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

