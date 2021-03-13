BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MUA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,411. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
