BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,411. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 136,076 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

