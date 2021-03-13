BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

MFL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

