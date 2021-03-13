BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 51,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,163. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.