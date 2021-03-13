BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 51,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,163. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.