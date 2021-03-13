BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 46% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $29,202.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006333 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,661,360 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

