Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 14,087 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.