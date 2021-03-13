Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.19). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($4.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

