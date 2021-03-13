Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $10.74 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

