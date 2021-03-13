Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Short Interest Update

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOGN remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. Bogen Communications International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

