Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $78.55 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

