Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

