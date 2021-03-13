Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,011 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

