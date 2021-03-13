Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $197,732.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

