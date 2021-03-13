Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $850,375.20 and $40,525.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.