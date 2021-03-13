BQT Trading 171,706.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 168,217.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BQT coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 171,706.7% against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $1,557.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

