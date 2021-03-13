Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $418.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

