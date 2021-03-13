Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,153 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

