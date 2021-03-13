Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $1.02 Million in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $5,864,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

