Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $2.43 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.