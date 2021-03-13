Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 40,272 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

MBT stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

