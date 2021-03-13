Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.88% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $38,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

