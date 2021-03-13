BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 49.4% in February

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBRW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

