BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $70.94 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.
