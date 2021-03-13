BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $70.94 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

