Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.27% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BWB stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.