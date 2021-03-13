Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.84. The company had a trading volume of 313,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

