Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Chubb posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

