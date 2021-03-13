Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 177,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $97,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

