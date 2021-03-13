Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.79.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.56. Coupa Software has a one year low of $106.26 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

