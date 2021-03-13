Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,165. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

