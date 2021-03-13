Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,893. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.