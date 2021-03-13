Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $249.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.42 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $220.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $2,633,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.83.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

