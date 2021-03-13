Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Wipro posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 174,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wipro by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

