Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Announce -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 276,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

