Brokerages Expect ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASE Technology’s earnings. ASE Technology posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASE Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASE Technology.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.50 on Friday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.