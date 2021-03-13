Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,279. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.33 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

