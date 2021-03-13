Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 443,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,837. The company has a market capitalization of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

