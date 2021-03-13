Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

