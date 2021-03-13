Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

