Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.19. 131,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

